Parineeti Chopra to star in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to star in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming movie 'Uunchai'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika.

Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture with the director and said, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”

Chopra also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his special day in the same caption, she wrote, ''Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. ✨ #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya''.

She joined the project in Nepal. Earlier this month, Kher shared a picture of Barjatya and wrote, “Friends! The journey of my 520th film #Uunchai begins. #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant to #MaheshBhatt in my 1st film #Saaransh. This is my fourth film with this cinema genius. Working with @rajshrifilms is a bliss and a blessing! I really had to coax camera shy #Sooraj for this pic. Thank you! Please bless @uunchaithemovie!”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.