Age is just a number! On Big B's 79th birthday a look back at his energetic 70's

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on October 11. The star marked his 79th birthday with an uber-cool social media post making us believe that for Big B age is just a number. 

On his 79th birthday, we bring you all the work stuff -- from stellar roles to big endorsements to shooting in freezing temperature right after recovering from COVID-19- Bachchan has rocked the past decade with style and hard work. At an age when his peers choose to retire, Bachchan is still rearing to go. Take a look.

View in App

Pink

Amitabh Bachchan's effortless performance as a lawyer in the movie stood out and deserves a special mention.
Bachchan played the role of lawyer Deepak Sehgal suffering from bipolar issues, which grabbed a lot of attention from the audience. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Piku

Amitabh Bachchan played Deepika Padukone's father in Shoojit Sircar's film 'Piku' -- an endearing tale of a father and daughter duo. In the movie, he played Bengali aged man Bhaskar Banerjee, who suffered from various ailments and was obsessed with the workings of his digestive tract and was convinced he is seriously ill. His performance, appearance and accent and the way he called out 'Piku' won millions of hearts.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Badla

Amitabh Bachchan once again played the role of a lawyer with all perfection. In Sujoy Ghosh directorial, Bachchan played the role of lawyer Badal Gupta and his screen appearance was interesting and gripping. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Wazir

Big B starred in another mystery thriller film 'Wazir' co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Farhan Akhtar. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a wheelchair-bound chess teacher who grieves his daughter's loss.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Te3n

Amitabh Bachchan was stellar in Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial 'TE3N'. Big B played the role of a  justice-seeking grandfather John Biswas, who seeks help from a priest and a police officer as he is on the search for his granddaughter kidnappers. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Other notable roles

Amitabh Bachchan has witnessed numerous successes throughout his career and proved his versatility, dynamism through the movies and characters he played.

Apart from playing an angry young man to a lovable romantic hero, Big B proved his mark and left everyone awestruck with the roles that no one ever imagined he could play. Big B started experimenting with characters and film genres post his 50's and since then has delivered some path breaking performances. Bachchan spellbinding performance in 'Black' in which he played Debraj Sahai -- an alcoholic teacher who developed Alzheimer’s disease is remembered till date.

Another iconic role of the superstar that will remain etched in memory forever is from R Balki’s movie 'Paa', in which he played the role of 12-year-old boy Auro, who suffered from a genetic disorder called progeria.

(Photograph:Twitter)

KBC

Amitabh Bachchan is synonymous with the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Bachchan has been hosting the show for more than 20 years now and brings his signature charisma to the show every year with the same enthusiasm. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Most trusted face for brands

When it comes to endorsements and advertisements, Amitabh Bachchan is still one of the most trusted faces owing to his popularity and relatability amongst the masses.  Whether it is government-related projects or baby products Bachchan is there for everything.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Man with the golden voice

Amitabh Bachchan, with his deep baritone voice, has nailed not only his impressive dialogues on the screen but has sung many songs that have gone on to become cult classics.

Last year, Bachchan become Alexa’s first celebrity voice in India and in the COVID-19 pandemic, he voiced caller tune for a govt campaign in which he listed safety measures to follow during the pandemic.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Age is just a number!

Age is just a number for Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor recently made a trip to Ladakh which was freezing at minus 33 degrees. He reportedly went there for work commitments soon after recovering from COVID-19 last year. 

(Photograph:Facebook)

Topics

Read in App