Age is just a number! On Big B's 79th birthday a look back at his energetic 70's

Other notable roles

Amitabh Bachchan has witnessed numerous successes throughout his career and proved his versatility, dynamism through the movies and characters he played.

Apart from playing an angry young man to a lovable romantic hero, Big B proved his mark and left everyone awestruck with the roles that no one ever imagined he could play. Big B started experimenting with characters and film genres post his 50's and since then has delivered some path breaking performances. Bachchan spellbinding performance in 'Black' in which he played Debraj Sahai -- an alcoholic teacher who developed Alzheimer’s disease is remembered till date.

Another iconic role of the superstar that will remain etched in memory forever is from R Balki’s movie 'Paa', in which he played the role of 12-year-old boy Auro, who suffered from a genetic disorder called progeria.

