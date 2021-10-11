Age is just a number! On Big B's 79th birthday a look back at his energetic 70's

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on October 11. The star marked his 79th birthday with an uber-cool social media post making us believe that for Big B age is just a number.
On his 79th birthday, we bring you all the work stuff -- from stellar roles to big endorsements to shooting in freezing temperature right after recovering from COVID-19- Bachchan has rocked the past decade with style and hard work. At an age when his peers choose to retire, Bachchan is still rearing to go. Take a look.