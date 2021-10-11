Not James Bond or Marvel, this Chinese film is the world's fourth largest film of 2021

Forget recently released James Bond or any other Marvel superhero film that came out in 2021, this film seems to be leading on all fronts in box office numbers -- China’s ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’.

‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ is now the world’s fourth most successful film of 2021 as it maintains its stronghold over Chinese box office. Only in its second weekend, the film is already making records. Since September 30, the film has made a cumulative total of $633 million.

Second placed film over the weekend, ‘My Country, My Parents’ earned $19.6 million. Its cumulative was extended to $182 million. US gives James Bond a lukewarm response as 'No Time To Die' makes $56 million

The box office numbers for ‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ puts it ahead of far ahead of Marvel’s ‘The Legend of Shang-Chi’ which stood on $402 million worldwide prior to the latest weekend, according to data from Box Office Mojo, and the $468 million worldwide total earned by ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong.’

The only 2021 titles outscoring ‘Changjin’ in the global rankings are ‘Hi, Mom’ with $822 million, ‘F9’ with $717 million and ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ with $686 million.

‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ is about Chinese heroics during the early days of the Korean War.

