Balmain's Olivier Rousteing shocks the fashion world with news of his accident

Olivier Rousteing, French fashion designer and the creative director of fashion house Balmain stunned celebrity peers and fans online as he revealed details of a horrific accident he was a part of in which he suffered severe burns by fire.

Sharing with the world for the first time, Olivier took to Instagram to post pictures of the time he suffered burns as a fireplace explosion took place at his home last year. The fire has left him scarred in his face and body.

In the picture, the designer is seen sitting on the couch wearing a cast that covers his arms, hands and torso. He also has a bandage around his head.

Olivier Rousteing shared the pic with the caption: "I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough.”



He added, "I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long. To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities."

The designer added that he has thankfully recovered after having worked days and night to forget what had happened. He said he tried all this time to keep the world dreaming with his collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or photoshoots. "And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world. Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy," he wrote. "I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reposts Jackie Chan's apology after his son's drug scandal

Soon after he shared pic of the accident, his friends from the fashion world, models and celebrities offered support to the designer. Versace’s Donatella Versace wrote she was "so glad" he was safe while musician Lenny Kravitz wrote, "Let love rule.”

Kim Kardashian wrote "I love you", while her mother Kris Jenner said she was "beyond proud" of him. Kim Kardashian at SNL: From O.J Simpson, Kanye West to leaked sex tape; Kim's unstoppable!

Also Read: Kanye West to open Donda Academy Prep School after mother's name