Kanye West to open Donda Academy Prep School after mother's name

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has reportedly planned to open a prep school in California.



According to People magazine, multiple reports suggest that the 44-year-old rapper is looking to open a private school called the Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.

The institution is said to open at the site where a former private school once stood, between Simi Valley and Moorpark, a news outlet reported.A website that appears to be for the school promises that it will provide students with "a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving," making them the "next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators."West`s Donda Academy plans to craft a basketball program to rival that of Sierra Canyon, the school that LeBron James` son Bronny James currently attends.



Donda Academy, which is said to be backed by Adidas, will count junior Jalen Hooks as a member, the outlet added. Hooks already has offers from a variety of colleges, including Michigan State and Purdue, among others."It`s just one of those things you can`t pass up," Hooks told a newspaper about joining the academic institution.

He said, "It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level."Reports suggest that other athletes including Robert Dillingham, Jahki Howard, and Zion Cruz are also linked to the school.



As per People magazine, the Donda Academy website appears to currently be taking applications, though it does not include information about tuition or opening date for the school.