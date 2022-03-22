Missed watching '83' in theatres? Here's when and where Ranveer Singh's film will release on OTT

Ranveer Singh celebrated his film '83’ OTT release with a dip in water.

The film released in December and opened to a good number at the box office. The Kabir Khan directorial had Ranveer Singh essay the role of Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian cricket team.

Announcing its release on OTT, Ranveer Singh wrote, “We here to swim! @83thefilm is now on OTT! @netflix_in @disneyplushotstar. Watch & enjoy!”

While sharing the announcement post, he showed off his body as he dunked himself in the pool.

'83' also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, and others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie marks their second collaboration after ‘Gully Boy’. He also has YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ opposite Shalini Pandey.