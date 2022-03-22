Taapsee Pannu is impressive as Mithali Raj: Watch 'Shabaash Mithu' teaser

Teaser for Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘Shabaash Mithu’ just dropped and the film is based on cricketer Mithali Raj, captain of Indian women’s cricket team.

Apart from showing women’s cricket team’s achievements, the film tackles the highs and lows, moments of key importance in Mithali Raj’s life. Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali in the film.

Apart from Taapsee, Vijay Raaz is expected to have a pivotal role in the film.

Watch Shabaash Mithu teaser here:

Earlier last year, Taapsee had shared a photo after wrapping up the shoot. She wrote, ““I was 8 when someone made me dream that one day, cricket won’t be just a gentleman’s game. Even we will have our team, an identity. ‘Women in Blue’. We are coming soon. #ShabaashMithu It’s a film wrap! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!#WomenInBlue.”

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s creative producer is Ajit Andhare. It has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and is written by Priya Aven.

