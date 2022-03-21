John Abraham hasn't had his favourite sweet in 27 years, says 'sugar is the biggest poison in the world'

He is known for his fitness across the film industry. John Abraham's fit body has inspired many over the years to hit the gym and stay in shape. One of the fittest actors of our times recently revealed how he maintains a strict diet and has stayed away from junk for over two decades.



Abraham appeared on Shilpa Shetty's fitness show on radio 'Shape Of You' where Shetty as a host revealed to the viewers how Abraham had stayed away from his favourite sweet, Kaju Katli (made of cashews, sugar and condensed milk) for nearly 25 years. Abraham was quick to respond with, "I think that is false. It has been 27 years. It has been a long time. I do not have aerated drinks. I believe, and I guess, you do the same, that sugar is the biggest poison in the world, more than cigarette smoking."



Talking about Abraham's looks, Shilpa said, "I have read somewhere that you do not believe you are handsome."

The actor said, "Yeah. I think that is very subjective., It is a state of mind. If you feel good on a certain day, you feel nice. But, I do not believe that anybody can be handsome for the world, or beautiful for the world. It depends. In our industry, we are all bound by a string called insecurity. Because of this insecurity, vanity comes into the picture and we do a lot for vanity. Now, I have reached the stage, and so have you, where it does not matter how I look on the outside. But, it is more important, how we feel inside."

Abraham also revealed that has only taken three days off in the past 17-18 years.



"I want to clarify that it is not a good thing, everybody needs a break," he added. The actor also said he is not on WhatsApp and doesn't have any social media apps on his phone.



John Abraham recently completed his work on Mohit Suri's next film, 'Ek Villain Returns'. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor.



He will next be seen in the movie 'Attack' which has been helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand and co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.



Abraham will also be co-starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in YRF's 'Pathaan'.