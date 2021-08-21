Josh is soaring high! Kangana Ranaut begins filming 'Tejas', shares photo

Kangana Ranaut is on a roll!



After wrapping up the filming of her movie 'Dhaakad', Kangana has started working on her next film 'Tejas'.



Ranaut shared the news on her Instagram account.



Sharing a picture of herself from the set of the movie in which she plays an IAF pilot, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today …Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team 🇮🇳 @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies.”



In the picture, she is donning the Indian Air Force uniform as she interacts with the film’s director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress first looks from 'Tejas' was unveiled on her birthday in March.



Recently, Kangana wrapped up filming 'Dhaakad' and returned to India. She had been shooting in Budapest with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta over the past few weeks.



Other than that, she also has an interesting line-up of films including, 'Thalaivi', `Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda`, and `Emergency` based on the life of India`s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.