Javed Akhtar confirms Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's February wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be getting married soon.

Farhan’s father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of their wedding as he said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place.”

The couple, actor Farhan and actor-host Shibani have been together for four years now as they post pictures and videos together and are often seen professing love for one another on social media. The rumoured date for their wedding is February 21 and after dad’s confirmation, it seems like the date is correct!

Javed Akhtar also added that he really likes Shibani and that Farhan and she get along really well.

Reports suggest that due to the pandemic, the wedding will not be on a large scale and instead be a “simple affair”.

In terms of work, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Toofan’ . He will soon don the directorial hat for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ that features Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

