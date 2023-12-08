Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone feature in a Top Gun inspired thriller

The fighter jets and the ariel stunts will remind you of Tom Cruise's Top Gun. After sharing the character posters featuring actors Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor- the makers unveiled the teaser of Fighter. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is reportedly a story of fighter pilots.



The teaser showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to sacrifice their lives for the country. The teaser has several aerial shots of fighter planes across terrains - above snow-capped mountain peaks, amid the clouds but no obstacle can stop these fighters. The film also gives a glimpse of the sizzling romance between Roshan and Padukone who look stunning together.

Ahead of the teaser release, an audio note of sorts was shared on Thursday. The film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan had captioned the post, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.#Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan."

Fighter is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first onscreen collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War before.



Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.