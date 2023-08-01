Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi were comfortable kissing for Rocky aur Rani...: No age for romance

Karan Johar’s latest feature, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been giving quite a competition to Barbie and Oppenheimer – two films that released a week before the Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. With a fun chemistry between the leading actors and great storytelling, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has it all. Apart from the usual, something that also stands out is the older pairing in the film – Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Not just their regular romance but a kissing scene has been catching everyone’s attention. There is a sequence in the film in which Dharmendra and Shabana come face-to-face after years and time stands still for both of them. A few seconds later, Dharmendra sings classic song “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” and then kisses Shabana.

Dharmendra has this to say on his kiss with Shabana Azmi

Talking about the scene after the release of the film, Dharmendra said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren't expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

Dharmendra added, “When Karan [Johar] narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We [Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and Dharmendra] understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn't forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana [Azmi] and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. It's been getting a good response at the box office.

