Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 gets 'A-Adults Only' certificate from CBFC

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming feature OMG 2 now has an ‘A- Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board. This comes just days after the film was pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

Reports suggest that CBFC has suggested “no cuts” but only modifications for the Akshay Kumar starrer. Sources cited in the reports suggest, “After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are some scenes, dialogues and characters which have been modified by the makers after discussion with the censor board members.”

No change in release date for OMG 2

OMG 2 will not face a change in the release date. Reports suggest that the film will meet its scheduled date of August 11. The film’s trailer is expected to drop on August 3. “The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in the film's release but there is no truth to those reports. OMG 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled and the aggressive marketing campaign will begin now leading to its release. The trailer is expected to drop in the next 2 days,” the source added.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise.

OMG 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.