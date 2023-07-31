Celina Jaitley schools Pak journo who accused her of sleeping with Feroz Khan and Fardeen

Celina Jaitley, who is not one to let bygones be bygones, recently thanked the Indian government and the National Commission for Women for helping out in her case involving a Pakistani national.

Some time back, a user on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), accused Celina Jaitley of “sleeping” with her co-star Fardeen Khan and his father, the late Feroz Khan. Celina has now revealed that she took the issue to the Ministry of External Affairs who have now raised it with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action".

Celina Jaitley took the issue to Ministry for External Affairs, Government of India

Pakistani film critic and journalist Umair Sandhu posted on X: “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times.”

Responding to the post, Celina wrote on Sunday, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named Umair Sandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition, he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour.”

“The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action on the incident.”

Celina Jaitley defends her relationship with the late Feroz Khan

She added that her fight against Umair is not just one against the assault on her own character, but “also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my Godfather and my beloved mentor Mr. Feroz Khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect, and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson.”

For the unversed, Feroz Khan had given Celina her big break. Feroz’s son Fardeen and Celina starred in the 2003 film Janasheen.

