Dadasheb Phalke Awards: SRK wins Best Actor, his chemistry with Rani shines on red carpet
Story highlights
Shah Rukh was awarded the Best Actor award for his impressive performance in Jawan. His leading lady in the film Nayanthara won her Best Actress award for the same film.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards saw a huge lineup of stars. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor. Bobby Deol, Nayanthara were among the few we spotted at the awards red carpet.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji
The highlight of the event was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji posing together as fans were reminded of their equation in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media hailing them as Rahul and Tina with many even asking filmmakers to see what they can – cackling chemistry between the two mega stars who look amazing together. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked in several films together but havent been seen together in a long time.
Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black ensemble – shirt, blazer, pants and shoes. Rani Mukerji was also seen in a black saree and matching blouse. On the red carpet, the duo hugged, kissed and also posed for the paparazzi. We were reminded of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet vibe on the red carpet.
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor
Then came Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum opted for a V-neck anarkali with dupatta. She kept a peachy makeup to go with her beige outfit. Kareena had a moment with Shahid Kapoor as he smiled and looked on while she walked in with her entourage. Shahid opted for a navy blue traditional outfit.
Vikrant Massey also attended the event. He was dressed in a suit.
Big win for SRK's Jawan
Among the wins at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards, Shah Rukh was awarded the Best Actor award for his impressive performance in Jawan. His co-star Nayanthara was awarded the Best Actress award for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander was presented with Best Music for Jawan. So it was a major win for Jawan at the awards.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga won the Best Director award for Animal. On the critics front, Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for his performance in Sam Bahadur.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 winners:
Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan
Best Actress: Nayanthara, Jawan
Best Actress: Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal
Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan
Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, Tere Vaste (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang (Pathaan)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol, Animal
Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa
Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna, Scoop
Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee
Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: K.J. Yesudas