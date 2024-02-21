Dadasheb Phalke Awards: SRK wins Best Actor, his chemistry with Rani shines on red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

The highlight of the event was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji posing together as fans were reminded of their equation in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media hailing them as Rahul and Tina with many even asking filmmakers to see what they can – cackling chemistry between the two mega stars who look amazing together. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked in several films together but havent been seen together in a long time.

Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black ensemble – shirt, blazer, pants and shoes. Rani Mukerji was also seen in a black saree and matching blouse. On the red carpet, the duo hugged, kissed and also posed for the paparazzi. We were reminded of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet vibe on the red carpet.