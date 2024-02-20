Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 will begin production by end of 2024: report
It is happening! Shah Rukh Khan will be back playing RAW agent Pathaan in the sequel.
It is happening! Shah Rukh Khan will be back playing RAW agent Pathaan in the sequel. As per reports, the film's producers Yash Raj Studios have already locked in on the script for Pathaan 2. The production is likely to begin by the end of 2024.
Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen after 4 years and created box office history. The film also co-starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana along with Khan.
The YRF spy universe
Pathaan is part of YRF's Spy universe which also comprises of after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. It is the eighth film in the Spyverse.
A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, “This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster."
About Pathaan
Pathaan was a blockbuster and the first Hindi film to touch the coveted ₹1000 crore milestone at the box office post-COVID. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who creates a new JOCR division of agents to fight terrorism. Deepika plays an ISI agent called Rubina and John Abraham plays an ex army man who goes rogue. The film also had Salman Khan in a cameo role where he played RAW agent Tiger.
“Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline,” the source added.
There has been no official announcement on the project from the makers so far.