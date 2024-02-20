Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child? Here's what we know so far

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who took wedding vows in 2018 after dating for six years, are reportedly expecting their first child. A source told The Week that Deepika is currently in her second trimester and is soon expected to make the official announcement. The actress, however, is yet to comment on the reports and rumours doing the round on social media.

Speculation arose after she allegedly concealed her midriff on the 77th BAFTA red carpet. She donned a stunning shimmery saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the award ceremony.

The dynamic duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

In a heartwarming statement given to Vogue Singapore in January, Deepika expressed her anticipation for parenthood, saying, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” She also reflected on her upbringing, emphasising the importance of staying grounded despite fame and money.

Recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika is set to grace the screen again in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and more. The film will hit theatres on May 9, 2024.