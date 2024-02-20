Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59, Amit Behl Confirms

Rituraj Singh Death News: Indian actor Rituraj K Singh, known for his roles in popular TV shows and web series, has passed away at the age of 59. The actor, who was recently seen in the show Anupamaa, breathed his last due to cardiac arrest.

The news of Rituraj Singh's passing has shocked the television industry and his close friends. According to reports, the actor had been suffering from a pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently. Amit Behl, a friend of the late actor, confirmed the news of his demise to ETimes TV.

Rituraj Singh Died Amit Behl Confirms

"Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest," said Amit Behl. He explained that Rituraj Singh had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of his pancreas and had returned home, but he later developed cardiac complications and passed away.

Vivek Agnihotri took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay his condolences. He wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? 'Kitna baaki tha…' Artists never die."

Meanwhile, fans mourned his death and shared heartfelt notes online. One user wrote, "Amazing actor, crazy energy, life of a party, My screen father in Kutumb .. learnt so much from him .. Gone too soon Rituraj ... May you find peace and all that you were looking for in another world."

Another commented, "Big loss to the industry!! RIP!!" A third user said, "RituRaj Singh dies of cardiac arrest!! This is so shocking! Om Shanti."