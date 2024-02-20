Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter found dead at her apartment

Famous adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36. According to reports, Kagney was found dead at her residence in Parma, Ohio on Thursday, with TMZ later confirming her death as a suicide.

Her friends have set up a GoFundMe page to support her mother, Tina, with the expenses for her memorial. They also announced that any extra funds raised would go towards supporting an animal rescue, reflecting Kagney's love for animals.



According to the adult star's fans, Kagney struggled with mental health issues over the years. They described her as a talented performer, singer, and dancer, highlighting her passion for pole dancing.

Kagney moved to Cleveland in 2019 and immersed herself in the local pole dancing community, eventually opening her own studio. In a touching tribute, her friends remembered Kagney as someone who always showed up, even in her darkest days, ready to learn and contribute. They emphasised her dedication to bettering herself and her commitment to the beauty and athleticism of pole dancing.

"Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her. She wasn't intimidated or anxious. The fact that she was the new kid on the block didn't bother her in the least. She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been apart of the studio, from the very beginning," the GoFundMe page description read.