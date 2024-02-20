Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about health struggles amid Myositis diagnosis

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has candidly shared details about the challenging period in her life before being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. In the first episode of her health podcast series, Take 20, Samantha spoke with Alkesh about her journey, revealing that the year preceding her health issues was "extremely difficult."

In a heartfelt revelation, Samantha recalled a moment of relief before her health struggles began, stating, "I remember telling [my friend/partner/manager], finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

The actor, who got separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya around the same time, expressed that the experience led her to start the podcast. She emphasised the importance of health awareness, especially regarding autoimmune conditions like hers, which require lifelong management.

She added, "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry."

Last year, Samantha announced a hiatus from work to prioritise her health. In 2022, she disclosed her myositis diagnosis ahead of the release of her film Yashoda, stating, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."