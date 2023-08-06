Bipasha Basu breaks into tears as she talks about daughter Devi's open heart surgery

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their little bundle of joy, Devi, last year on November 12, 2022. Ever since then, the parents have been continuously sharing happy and joyful videos and photos with their little angels. However, recently, Bipasha revealed her daughter's secret health battle.

On Saturday, Bipasha and Neha sat down for a long discussion on the journey of motherhood. During the chat, Basu revealed the tough few months after the birth of Devi that the couple had gone through as new parents. She went on to reveal that just three days after Devi's birth, doctors told the couple that she had two holes in her heart.

In a chat with actress Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha broke down in tears as she shared that her daughter went through open heart surgery when she was three months old.

With teary eyes, Basu said, ''We didn't even understand what a VSD (ventricular septal defect) is. It is a ventricular septal defect... We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we were both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one.''

Devi’s open heart surgery -

Opening up about Devi’s surgery, a teary Bipasha said, "You feel so sad, burdened, and conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery.''

"The first time we did the scan, it didn’t happen. The next month it didn’t. When we went for the third month, I pretty much had done the research, spoken to surgeons, doctors and been to hospitals," Bipasha shared.

"It is the toughest thing to have your little child and have these ten doctors explain to you what all can happen. Devi had a very successful operation, but those 6 hours when she was in the OT, my life felt like it stopped," she added.

Further giving a health update about Devi, Basu said that she's very active now, "Yes, she has a scar on her chest and it’s her badge of honour. Knowing she’s my daughter, she would flaunt it and wear low cleavage," the actor laughed.

Bipasha went on to share that her husband Karan was not ready for heart surgery, but she had to be strong. “I knew she had to be okay. I knew she would be okay. And today, she is okay. It was about getting the operation done at the right time, right place.”

Bipasha and Karan fell in love while shooting their first film together, Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film Alone. They got married in April 2016 in Mumbai and welcomed their daughter Devi last year in November.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE