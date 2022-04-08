Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have already booked their designers? Read inside for details

The month of April is going to be huge for the Bollywood peeps as lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are speculated to get married on 17th of this month. While there is no official confirmation from the families or the two actors, several media reports claim that it is finally happening.

Now we think that a design label also has something to add to this. A design label Aurelia shared cryptic posts on social media or it could be with reference to one of the ad campaigns of theirs that Alia has been a part of! The caption on one of the posts read: "Forever begins now. Save the date." Another caption read: "From a Perfect Date to Save the Date, Alia Bhatt has come a long way. Stay tuned for what happens at the wedding. Revealing our #WeddinGlimpses soon."

The caption on another post read: "As the Shehnaai calls out, we are ready to play Shehnai for the big day, we all have been waiting for with Alia Bhatt. #WeddinGlimpses."

A third post with Alia Bhatt tagged in it, read: "Forever begins now. Save the date."

As per reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities will begin on April 13.

