'Dasvi' to 'Fantastic Beasts 3': What to watch on theatres/OTT this weekend

Abhishek Bachchan's recently released drama will surely give you a laughter riot. The movie also starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Nimrat Kaur is all about a an illiterate, superbly rich CM of an Indian imaginary state who takes up a challenge to pass the 10th board exam.
Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore
The third film of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise has finally been released in theatres. The wizardious dark world is set years after the events of the first two films - 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' and 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' and Albus Dumbledore gave a mission to Newt Scamander and his allies with a mission.
The movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and others with the new addition of Mads Mikkelsen.
Abhay S3
After the two successful seasons, Kunal Khemmu is back with his most-loved cop role. The third season is going to be more darker and grittier than the previous one.
The Contractor
Chris Pine's action thriller drama 'The Contractor' has been released in theatres worldwide. In the movie, Pine is playing a role of former military man James Harper, who joins a paramilitary service and got betrayed by his friends. The movie also stars Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan among others.
Elite S5
Las Encinas's chaos and drama is back! The much-awaited season five of the Netflix mega-hit show is back with the new schoolmates.