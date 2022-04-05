Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to begin from April 13?

Rumours refuse to die down about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. We reported earlier that the couple is planning to tie the knot on April 17. Now more details on ET Times reveal that celebrations will begin at the Ranbir's family home in Chembur from April 13 onwards.



The couple will tie the knot in a low key ceremony on April 17.



Pre-wedding festivities begin with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Close friends and families have already been sent save-the-date invites.



According to Pinkvilla, Alia will don Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits during her wedding festivities.



While the wedding will be an intimate ceremony at the RK house where Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot with only immediate family and close friends in attendance, Ranbir and Alia are likely to host a reception later for friends and colleagues in the industry.

The couple who fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' made their relationship official in 2018 at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception as they walked in together. Their first film 'Brahmastra' will release in theatres in September 2022.