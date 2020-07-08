Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger takes the internet by storm; watch his videos

While Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left all his fans with a heavy heart but his internet doppelganger is taking the social media by a storm.

‘Dil Bechara’ actor’s doppelganger has been creating videos and sharing them on social media, having gained a lot of fans for resembling the late actor. The lookalike is Sachin Tiwari from Raebareli Uttar Pradesh.

He is a fitness enthusiast and loves to reimagine videos and songs of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In one of his Instagram videos, Sachin can be seen imitating the hook step of the title track of Sushant's 2013 romantic comedy ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’.

Watch his video here:

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. His upcoming film ‘Dil Bechara’ has created quite a buzz on the internet with the trailer of the film beating the record of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in just 24 hours of being “most watched film trailer”.

Sushant starred in several superhit films including Mahendra Singh Dhoni biopic, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Chhichhore’ and others.

