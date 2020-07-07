Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police take custody of CCTV at actor's residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has now taken a fresh new turn as Mumbai police have taken account of the CCTV footage of the actor’s residence.

According to a new update, “Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his residence in Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs have been called for questioning including the latest being filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhansali had apparently approached Sushant to work in ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela - Ram Leela’, However, it couldn’t work out as Sushant was in a contract with another production house.

"The statement of Bhansali centered around his (Bhansali's) conversation with Rajput after the film/s fell through because of the earlier contractual conditions," an officer privy to the probe was quoted in a report by Mumbai Mirror. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s questioning went on for nearly two hours at the Bandra police station.

A total of 29 people have been questioned including Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends – Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty and Sandip SSingh, family members, domestic helps, director Mukesh Chhabra, his co-actor Sanjana Sanghi and his manager too.