Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered 'Ramleela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' to Sushant Singh Rajput: Reports

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered not one or two but four films to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhansali was called in by Mumbai police in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.



Bhansali reportedly told the police that he had offered Rajput 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015) and 'Padmaavat' (2018).



Bhansali`s statement was recorded over three hours at Bandra Police Station, during which time the filmmaker was accompanied by his lawyer.



According to media reports, Bhansali told the police that he had offered four films to Sushant but the actor had backed out of three projects due to unavailability of dates. The three films eventually went on to become blockbusters. The filmmaker had also offered a fourth project which did not work out ultimately.



Rajput was offered the lead roles in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani- which eventually were played by Ranveer Singh. In 'Padmaavat' - the late actor was offered the role of the Rajput ruler Ratan Singh, eventually played by Shahid Kapoor.



Rajput, in fact, was under a three-film contract with Yash Raj Films till 2015. The banner produced two of his films 'Shuddh Desi Romance' (2013) and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' (2015). The third film was to be Shekhar Kapur's 'Paani' which got shelved.

The Mumbai police is probing all angles in the actor's suicide case. So far 29 people have been questioned including the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence.