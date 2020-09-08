Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap bat for Rhea Chakraborty as her bail plea gets rejected

Hours after Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, prominent Bollywood celebrities took to social media to demand justice for Rhea and shared a strong message against patriarchy.



Prominent filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Vasan Bala joined stars like Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Richa Chadha in sharing a T-Shirt slogan that Rhea wore on Tuesday as she entered NCB office for interrogation.



"Roses are red, Violets are blue. Let's smash the Patriarchy, Me and You" read Rhea's T-Shirt. The slogan went viral soon after her arrest as stars shared the image and demand #JusticeForRhea.

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan,Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Patralekha and Huma Qureshi also share the same image and demanded #JusticeForRhea.

Meanwhile, Rhea's judicial custody was extended from 3 days to 14 days on Tuesday evening. The court also rejected her bail plea. Rhea will remain in custody till June 21.

#RheaChakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody, court also rejected her bail plea.



She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today in drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput's death probe. pic.twitter.com/qy8qWfZg2h — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020 ×

Last week, her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were also arrested by NCB on charges of selling and possession of drugs.

Rhea was Sushant Singh Rajput's live-in partner and is the prime accused in the actor's death case. The CBI is still probing his death case. Rhea has been arrested on charges or procuring and consumption of drugs.