Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee has been vocal about the media trial that has already declared Rhea guilty. Reacting to Lakshmi Manchu's tweet, Taapsee had tweeted, " I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity."

Post Rhea's arrest, Taapsee had tweeted that the arrest should not be celebrated by fans who are seeking justice for Rajput's death and wondered whether he too would have been arrested if he was alive. "Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys,” she wrote on Twitter.

(Photograph:Twitter)