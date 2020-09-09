Whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput: Anurag Kashyap

It was a dramatic Tuesday for Bollywood as actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau. The actress will be in judicial custody for 14 days as her bail plea was rejected. Hours after her arrest, several prominent Bollywood stars took to social media to demand justice for Rhea.



Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was one of the first few celebrities to tweet in support of Rhea and several questioned his move and asked why was Bollywood silent about the investigation around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to clarify and said, "Everybody baying for Rhea`s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn`t do this or that to him? How do you (know) what was he going through? Are (we) forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."The `Gangs of Wasseypur` director added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it`s gone too far. Republic doesn`t inform our opinion."

Earlier on Tuesday, briefly after Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.



Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday, which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.