/Exclusive | Raakh actor Ramandeep Yadav says Rajjo was in 'survival mode'; reveals his toughest scene

Raakh, directed by Prosenjit Roy on Prime Video, has been receiving widespread praise from the audience. The series loosely explores the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case, and stars Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. But there's one more face in the show that has been gaining attention among the viewers. It's none other than Ramandeep Yadav, who portrays Rajjo, a ruthless character in Raakh.

While he has sent chills down the spines of viewers, Ramandeep’s intense, unhinged, and deeply authentic portrayal of a man turning into a monster has made him the breakout performer of the year. But who is the man behind the menace? Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Ramandeep’s path to the screen was far from predictable. He got his major break in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, followed by roles in Campus Diaries, TVF’s College Romance Season 3, Netflix's CAT alongside Randeep Hooda, and now with Raakh, he has built his own fanbase.

WION caught up with the rising star to talk about landing the role of Rajjo, the gruelling audition process, psychological preparation, and working alongside Sonali Bendre and Ali Fazal.

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Raakh BTS Photograph: (X)

WION: What was your first reaction when you read the character?

Ramandeep Yadav: When I was approached for the role, I was told to increase my weight. I said, "Okay, I'll try as much as I can and won't cut it down." Then I came for the audition. When I reached there, I saw around 14 other people auditioning with me. I thought, "Wow, this is going to take a while."

Then they told me, "You will play Rajjo, and the rest of the people will play Babu." There were around 14 different actors testing for Babu, while I was the only one testing for Rajjo.

I went for the audition at 10 in the morning and returned home at 10 at night. We tested every actor. A lot of physical fighting was involved.

It was physically exhausting because I had to perform the same fight sequence repeatedly with different actors. Mentally, it was draining too because Rajjo is taking a stand against Babu for the first time in that moment. At that time, I didn't even have the full script; I only had one scene.

After a point, I stopped counting how many actors were left. I would just ask, "Which number is this?" Someone would say, "Seventh." Then I'd think, "Okay, seven more to go."

The casting team told me I could take a break, but I didn't want to. Every actor deserved the same energy from me. I didn't want anyone to later feel that their co-actor was tired during their test. It was a great experience, and I'm very grateful for it as an actor.



WION: How did you prepare for Rajjo, both mentally and physically?

Ramandeep Yadav: Physically, we got clarity during the audition itself that there would be a lot of fighting in the show. Mentally, Rajjo was a very interesting character because he isn't a criminal from the beginning, in the way Babu is. Rajjo represents the psychology of how someone gradually becomes a criminal.

His background is very important. He comes from Haryana, from Sonipat. He speaks Haryanvi. You see his innocence, but you also see how he is shaped by a male-dominated environment and difficult circumstances.

We created a detailed backstory for him because whatever Rajjo does in the show is brutal. Before doing those scenes, I had to justify his actions from Rajjo's point of view. I couldn't bring Ramandeep into it; I had to think like Rajjo.

I created a mood board for the character. It had different references, photographs, and visual cues that reminded me of his journey and survival instincts. For me, Rajjo is always in survival mode. When survival becomes your priority, you can end up doing the worst things.

At the same time, he wants validation. He comes from a section of society that often goes unnoticed. Babu gives him that validation and makes him feel like he matters. Maybe that's why he stays with him for so long.

But the moment blood is on his hands, things begin to change. By the time we reach the verdict sequence, Rajjo is completely scattered because he has finally had time to process what he has done.

Raakh Photograph: (X)

WION: Was there any particular scene that challenged you the most as an actor?

Ramandeep Yadav: Yes. The sequence in the car where Rajjo attacks Sahil for the first time after Babu tells him to do it.

That day, I was in a very intense zone. The producers had created a playlist for the show, and I had also made my own playlist with Haryanvi raginis to help me stay in character.

Honestly, after performing that scene, I felt as if I had killed someone, and that too a child. For half a day, I couldn't come out of that feeling. Even today, when I talk about it, I get goosebumps because it felt very wrong.

Another difficult scene was when Rajjo goes to dispose of Sahil's body. The audience sees the brutality, but as an actor, I was focused on what was happening inside Rajjo. The audience keeps hoping that he won't cross that line. When he finally does, it becomes even more disturbing. What fascinated me was understanding how someone like Rajjo becomes a criminal. That's what I kept exploring throughout the performance.

WION: Was there any aspect of Rajjo that viewers may have missed but was important for you as an actor?

Ramandeep Yadav: What attracts him is the adrenaline rush. He has never experienced that feeling of power or masculinity before. When he gets that validation, it changes something inside him.

There are also subtle details in the character. For example, the way he looks at Bindiya (Rajjo's niece). Is it admiration? Is it an attraction? Is it desire? I deliberately wanted those emotions to remain unclear.

As actors, we build an internal graph for our characters. The audience may or may not notice every detail, but I need that clarity for myself while performing.

WION: You shared the screen with big industry icons like Sonali Bendre and Ali Fazal. What was your experience working alongside them?

Ramandeep Yadav: Honestly, it still feels like an absolute dream. My sister and I grew up as massive Bollywood fans watching movies on television, so sharing a set with Sonali ma'am was surreal. I remember when Ali sir first broke out in Mirzapur, I binged the entire show and literally woke up with a fever the next day out of sheer excitement! Meeting them for the first time, I was visibly shivering.

They are incredibly humble human beings. To have seasoned stars provide that kind of supportive, creative space to a newcomer is a massive blessing.

Ramandeep Yadav Photograph: (X)

WION: Is there a type of role that you're eager to explore in the future?

Ramandeep Yadav: I'd love to play a character who experiences love. I've played someone as wild and intense as Rajjo, but I would love to explore innocence and purity through a character. It's not that I won't do intense roles anymore, but I would definitely love to show that softer side if I get the opportunity.

Rapid Fire

WION: One word to describe Rajjo?

Ramandeep Yadav: Cockroach.

WION: Which character from Indian cinema do you wish you had played?

Ramandeep Yadav: That's an intense question. There are many. I would love to play a character like the ones Irrfan Khan sir used to do. Since I come from Uttar Pradesh, I really admire how naturally he portrayed those dialects and rooted characters. Of course, nobody can be Irrfan Khan sir, but if I ever get something along those lines, I would love to do it.

WION: One actor whose career path inspires you?

Ramandeep Yadav: I can't choose just one. Shah Rukh Khan sir, Irrfan sir, Manoj Bajpayee sir, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir are all huge inspirations for me. Their journeys have been different, but each of them gives hope that it is possible to achieve one's dreams.

WION: One thing audiences would be surprised to know about Ramandeep Yadav?