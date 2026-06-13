Raakh, released on Prime Video, is not just another crime thriller that features a hero, villain and a satisfying victory once the culprits are caught. Rather, the eight-episode series explores the pain left behind long after the crime is over. Loosely inspired by the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case, Raakh revolves around the fictional story of Suman and Sahil Arora, and how the investigation eventually reaches its conclusion.

Starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav in the key roles, the series is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, with Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket also serving as co-directors.

*This story contains spoilers

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What is Raakh about?



Set in Delhi in 1978, Raakh follows teenage siblings Suman and Sahil Arora, whose lives are cut short after they encounter two dangerous criminals, Babu and Rajjo. Soon after their disappearance, the news becomes a major topic of discussion, triggering an intense police investigation led by Sub-Inspector Jayprakash "JP" Jatav.

As the story moves forward, viewers witness a relentless search that moves across cities, and at the same time, the series showcases the emotional devastation suffered by the victim's family. While it draws heavily from the real-life kidnapping and murder of Geeta and Sanjay Chopra, the series explores more about the backstory and other crimes committed by Babu and Rajjo (inspired by the real culprits Ranga-Billa).

How Babu and Rajjo finally get caught?

Till episode 7, viewers will see JP chasing Babu and Rajjo, as they are always one step ahead. They frequently move from one place to another, leaving behind a trail of fresh crimes. At some point, they also separate from each other to stay hidden from the authorities.

Despite several efforts made by JP, they escaped multiple times. The series does not show any dramatic breakthroughs, but rather relies on persistence and detective work.

Finally, the manhunt comes to an end when the police successfully piece together the fugitives' movements and corner them at Agra railway station.

And then when Rajjo realises that there is no way to escape, he turns against Babu in a desperate attempt to save himself, leading the partnership between the two criminals to collapse.

How is Rajjo different from Babu?

While both the criminals are equally guilty, it's Babu who is shown as a deeply disturbed individual with a long history of violence. The investigation reveals that he had committed acts of violence from an early age and has also harmed his own mother.

On the other hand, Rajjo is portrayed as a man driven by insecurity and a desperate need for validation. Viewers will notice that throughout the series, he is heavily influenced and manipulated by Babu. Most of the crimes Rajjo commits are only to get approval from his partner.

What happens to the killers?

At the end, both the criminals go through a legal process, and much like the real-life Ranga-Billa case, the court held Babu and Rajjo fully accountable for the abduction and murders, sentencing them to the death penalty.

Meanwhile, JP gets a professional closure after their arrests. But the series does not end here.

No happy ending

The most painful moment in Raakh comes at the end, after the case is solved. No celebration or courtroom drama is shown in the last episode. The series rather focuses on the absence left behind, even after the perpetrators are punished.

Additionally, the final montage imagines an alternate reality in which Suman and Sahil choose not to accept a lift that evening and instead race each other to reach the radio station.