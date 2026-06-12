/'It's original content, original story': Raakh producer Deepak Dhar on Ali Fazal's show and how it shaped up

Since its premiere on Prime Video, Raakh starring Ali Fazal has emerged as one of the most talked-about crime thrillers of the year. The latest offering from Endemol Shine India has been generating significant buzz among audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its gripping narrative, layered storytelling, and fresh take on the crime-thriller genre.

With its intense plot, compelling characters, and edge-of-the-seat suspense, the series has quickly established itself as a standout addition to the streaming landscape.

Raakh explores a shocking abduction and murder case that unfolds through a relentless investigation, gradually exposing the darkest facets of crime, justice, and human nature. The show's taut screenplay and unpredictable twists have resonated strongly with viewers, contributing to the widespread acclaim it has received since release.

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Also read: The crime that inspired Raakh: Inside the Infamous Geeta and Sanjay Chopra abduction and murder case

Amid the positive response surrounding the series, producer Deepak Dhar recently spoke about Raakh during his appearance on Komal Nahta’s podcast, emphasizing the originality of the project.

He shared, “Raakh is not an international show, it's original content, it's an original story, it came to us through the writers and we started shaping it. It is such a taut thriller, you know, and we're very excited about it.

The appreciation for the show has also come from within the industry. Host Komal Nahta, who watched the series during a screening, shared his thoughts, saying, “I have seen 4 episodes in your screening, I mean it arrests the viewer's attention. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Raakh adds to Endemol Shine India’s growing slate of scripted projects, which in recent years has included titles such as The Night Manager, The Trial, Hostages, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Undekhi, Aarya, Bombay Begums, and Trial By Fire. The company has also been working on the Indian adaptation of House M.D.

Alongside scripted content, Banijay Entertainment’s Indian content arms, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, continue to be active across the non-fiction space with shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef India, MTV Roadies, The Kapil Sharma Show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, The 50, and Rise & Fall. With Raakh receiving a positive response from viewers, the series stands out as