/Raakh: The most disturbing scenes that make Ali Fazal's crime thriller hard to forget

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre's Raakh has several unsettling moments that break the hearts of viewers. Inspired by the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case, the crime thriller premiered on June 12, 2026.
and Raakh, starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir, has received widespread praise from the audience as well as critics. The eight-episode series is inspired by the infamous 1978 Geeta and Sanjay Chopra murder case, and revolves around the fictional story of Suman and Sahil Arora, who get kidnapped. Directed by Prosit Roy, unlike other crime dramas, Raakh uses silence, absence and psychological trauma instead of graphic violence to present the horrific crime. Here are the most disturbing scenes from Raakh that are difficult to shake off.
Set in Delhi in 1978, Raakh follows teenage siblings Suman and Sahil Arora, whose lives are cut short after they encounter two dangerous criminals, Babu and Rajjo. Soon after their disappearance, the news becomes a major topic of discussion, triggering an intense police investigation led by Sub-Inspector Jayprakash "JP" Jatav.
*This story contains spoilers
While the scene may appear ordinary as two siblings, Suman and Sahil Arora, are just asking for a lift from Rajjo and Babu, what makes it heartbreaking is that viewers know that something terrible is going to happen, which will change everything.
In one of the initial episodes, Aamir Bashir, who plays Lt. Col. Ashok Arora, is called to a morgue to identify a body believed to be one of his missing children. While the deceased isn’t either of them, it’s a very disturbing moment that captures the growing fear and desperation of the father.
The series doesn’t depict graphic violence, but the image of Suman and Sahil’s bodies lying in a forest is still gut-wrenching. The effect is heightened when their father, Lt. Col.Ashok Arora, is called upon to identify them. He breaks down and cannot control himself, seeing his children.
Babu, played by Akash Makhija, is shown to be a deeply disturbed person, prone to violence and cruelty from a young age. After committing his first murder as a child, he is sent to a juvenile correctional home. But when he returns as a teenager, he sets his sights on his mother and her infant from her second marriage. In one chilling sequence, he asks for matchsticks before the camera abruptly cuts away, leaving the audience to imagine the next horror.
A most harrowing moment in the crime thriller is the scene where Lt. Col. Ashok Arora reads the post-mortem report. He has been warned not to go through the report, but he chooses to still read it, being desperate for answers. As the details of the crime are uncovered before him, the scene captures the unimaginable pain of a father discovering the horrors the children suffered in their final moments.
The most painful moment comes at the end, after Babu and Rajjo are finally arrested. Instead of celebration, Raakh shifts its attention to what can never be recovered. The final montage imagines an alternate reality in which Suman and Sahil never accept the lift that evening and instead choose to race each other to reach the radio station. The sequence offers glimpses of the lives they could have lived, filled with ordinary moments and happiness, but it is devastating because viewers know it never happened.