/Raakh: The most disturbing scenes that make Ali Fazal's crime thriller hard to forget

The most painful moment comes at the end, after Babu and Rajjo are finally arrested. Instead of celebration, Raakh shifts its attention to what can never be recovered. The final montage imagines an alternate reality in which Suman and Sahil never accept the lift that evening and instead choose to race each other to reach the radio station. The sequence offers glimpses of the lives they could have lived, filled with ordinary moments and happiness, but it is devastating because viewers know it never happened.