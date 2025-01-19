When Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar come together, endless laughs are guaranteed. The iconic duo was set to share the stage again on Bigg Boss 18's grand finale. However, their reunion didn't happen. Why? Read on to find out.

Akshay is currently promoting his upcoming Republic Day release, Sky Force. For this, he was scheduled to appear on the finale night of the reality show alongside debutant Veer Pahariya.

Akshay leaves the Bigg Boss set without shooting

On Saturday (Jan 19), Akshay and Veer arrived at the set of Bigg Boss 18 at the scheduled time. But the reunion didn't happen because of Salman, who was running late.

Akshay, who had other things planned for the day, waited for Salman for an hour. When the Dabangg was unable to arrive at the scheduled time, Akshay left the set without shooting.

An inside source has told Hindustan Times, “Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show.”

The source added further that several calls were made to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor to return, but he didn't budge.

The source has also revealed that Salman and Akshay had a chat on a call, where the latter shared that he had to leave due to his other commitments.

The source reveals, “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set to take place tonight. The top five finalists are Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang.