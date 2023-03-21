Bella Hadid jets off to Las Vegas for 'alcohol-free trip'; celebrates 5 months of sobriety

While most people take a trip to Las Vegas for a binge-drinking sesh with their buddies, Bella Hadid reached the party destination to mark a new milestone in her sobriety journey proudly. The supermodel took the "alcohol-free trip" to celebrate five months of staying sober. She had given up alcohol due to mental health reasons.

"5 months no alcohol today," the 26-year-old model proclaimed on her Instagram Story over a video of herself dancing in a casino.

Hadid was seen flashing her big smile in the now-viral clip, which she also shared on TikTok with the same caption. Check it out below!

Dressed in a gorgeous red ensemble, the diva flaunted her curly tresses and soft glam makeup. She paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and black gladiator heels.

The diva also attended the opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, hosted by Kin Euphorics. Videos of the same are doings rounds on the internet. Take a look!

The supermodel later shared photos of her OOTD on Instagram and wrote, "5mo," along with a few emojis. In the comments, a fan wrote, "Glad, you are on a sobriety journey. Proud of you girl." Another commented, "Epitome of grace, style and everything elegant." And, one said, "It’s giving 2007 and cigs in the best way"

Check out the snaps here:

Back in January 2022, Hadid revealed that she stopped drinking alcohol for six months after feeling like she couldn't control herself.

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself," Hadid told InStyle at the time.

Back then, Hadid also shared that she feels avoiding alcohol is better for her mental health.

For those unaware, the supermodel was arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014. She was handed six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, in addition to having her license suspended for a year.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE