Assamese actor Kishore Das succumbs to cancer at 31, fans mourn actor’s loss

WION Web Team
Chennai, India Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 03:40 PM(IST)

Assamese actor Kishore Das  Photograph:( Instagram )

Das gained recognition over the years for his performances in successful Assamese television shows, including ‘Bidhata’, ‘Bandhun’, and ‘Nedekha Fagun’ that were telecasted on local entertainment networks. Das mostly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry.

Assamese actor Kishor Das, on July 3, breathed his last after battling cancer for over a year. He was 31. A popular face in Assam, Das has been a part of several music videos and has appeared in more than 300 videos. He passed away in a Chennai hospital where he had been undergoing treatment since March this year. As per media reports, Kishore was also infected with Covid disease at the time of his death. The actor hailed from Mirza in Assam’s Kamrup district, a state in northeast India. 

His final rites will take place on Saturday evening in Chennai, as because of the Covid protocols, his mortal remains couldn’t be transported to his native town. 

Hemanga Thakuria, a local MLA from Assam’s Palashbari constituency, speaking to the media, said: "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to make arrangements to send the actor’s body to Assam but it could not happen owing to the Covid-19 restrictions."

Several politicians from Assam took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s death and send condolences to his family.

About Kishore Das 

Kishore Das predominantly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, mostly for his TV shows that were aired on Guwahati-based regional entertainment channels. Guwahati is a city in Assam state, India. The actor was famous among the youngsters for his song ‘turut turut’ in Assamese, which became one of the most super hit songs in the language. 

Das' last screen appearance was in the Assamese movie ‘Dada Tumi Dusto Bor.’ He is also a recipient of the 2019 ‘Candid Young Achievement' award and the Asianet Icon Award for Most Popular Actor in 2020–2021.

Kishore Das had a crazy following on social media platforms and used to regularly interact with his fans.

Kishore Das’s fans have also taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the state’s loss. One wrote, "RIP Kishore Das," and another shared, "Again that deadly #cancer, that unbeatable Cancer ! That ghoulish , horrible desease. "We have lost a young Assamese film actor Kishore Das," wrote one fan, "Rest in peace. Deeply saddened," said another fan. 

Topics

