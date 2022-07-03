Assamese actor Kishore Das succumbs to cancer at 31, fans mourn actor’s loss

Assamese actor Kishor Das, on July 3, breathed his last after battling cancer for over a year. He was 31. A popular face in Assam, Das has been a part of several music videos and has appeared in more than 300 videos. He passed away in a Chennai hospital where he had been undergoing treatment since March this year. As per media reports, Kishore was also infected with Covid disease at the time of his death. The actor hailed from Mirza in Assam’s Kamrup district, a state in northeast India.

His final rites will take place on Saturday evening in Chennai, as because of the Covid protocols, his mortal remains couldn’t be transported to his native town.

Das gained recognition over the years for his performances in successful Assamese television shows, including ‘Bidhata’, ‘Bandhun’, and ‘Nedekha Fagun’ that were telecasted on local entertainment networks. Das mostly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry.

Hemanga Thakuria, a local MLA from Assam’s Palashbari constituency, speaking to the media, said: "Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma communicated with the Tamil Nadu government to make arrangements to send the actor’s body to Assam but it could not happen owing to the Covid-19 restrictions."

Several politicians from Assam took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s death and send condolences to his family.

Have a look:-



Completely shattered to hear the news of noted Assamese actor Shri Kishore Das losing his battle with cancer. What a tragic loss!



My sincerest condolences to his bereaved family. May he finds peace in his heavenly abode.



|| Om Shanti || pic.twitter.com/W0NtPjj0sj — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) July 2, 2022 ×

Completely shattered to hear the news of noted Assamese actor Shri Kishore Das losing his battle with cancer. What a tragic loss!



My sincerest condolences to his bereaved family. May he finds peace in his heavenly abode.



|| Om Shanti || pic.twitter.com/W0NtPjj0sj — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) July 2, 2022 ×

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of noted Assamese Actor and Dancer Shri Kishore Das. Das was suffering from cancer and breathed his last in a hospital at Chennai. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. 💐 pic.twitter.com/qHbU0bhCOu — @BJPMM4ASSAM (@BJPMM4ASSAM1) July 2, 2022 ×

Heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of renowned Assamese actor Kishore Das. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Assamese film fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.. #kishoredas pic.twitter.com/bWqibFyzyO — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) July 2, 2022 ×

I am saddened by the passing away of Kishore Das, an emerging and popular actor of Assam. The death of the actor is an irreparable loss to the Assamese film fraternity. I wish him eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/UrakEeKIQW — Ashraful Hussain (@AshrafulMLA) July 2, 2022 ×

Also Read: Popular YouTuber Technoblade dies from cancer at the age of 23

About Kishore Das

Kishore Das predominantly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, mostly for his TV shows that were aired on Guwahati-based regional entertainment channels. Guwahati is a city in Assam state, India. The actor was famous among the youngsters for his song ‘turut turut’ in Assamese, which became one of the most super hit songs in the language.

Das' last screen appearance was in the Assamese movie ‘Dada Tumi Dusto Bor.’ He is also a recipient of the 2019 ‘Candid Young Achievement' award and the Asianet Icon Award for Most Popular Actor in 2020–2021.

Kishore Das had a crazy following on social media platforms and used to regularly interact with his fans.

Kishore Das’s fans have also taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the state’s loss. One wrote, "RIP Kishore Das," and another shared, "Again that deadly #cancer, that unbeatable Cancer ! That ghoulish , horrible desease. "We have lost a young Assamese film actor Kishore Das," wrote one fan, "Rest in peace. Deeply saddened," said another fan.

Check out fans reactions:-

Whole of Assam was waiting for you dada..

Kishor Das was a very young tallented rising star in Assamese film industry. He succumbed to death today morning due to cancer. Rest as a masterpiece.🌷 pic.twitter.com/T7FDhHsiMI — Draupriye dutta (@Iyadutta) July 2, 2022 ×

I'm so heartbroken

You gone too soon Kishore daa😭😭



RIP#kishordas Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/GUTrxjM870 — Jayashree |SunGin 🌞🐍| (@tejaxkaran999) July 2, 2022 ×

Deeply shattered and saddened by the sudden demise of popular young talented actor Kishore Das fighting Cancer. His death is an irreparable loss to the cultural society of #Assam.



I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members, friends and followers! pic.twitter.com/zObraUU678 — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) July 2, 2022 ×

Deeply saddened by the demise of Assamese film popular actor Kishore Das. May his soul rest in peace & extend deepest condolences to the families.



Om Shanti!! pic.twitter.com/tRIoyZ5SRL — Rup Jyoti Nath (@RupJyot83250469) July 2, 2022 ×