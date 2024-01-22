Anupam Kher offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple; meets Rajinikanth ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

As Ayodhya gears up for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, veteran actor Anupam Kher, currently in the sacred city, commenced his day with prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple on Monday morning. The renowned actor, dressed in a kaftan and shawl ensemble, was captured in a video deeply engrossed in his prayers with folded hands.

Expressing his sentiments about the spiritual atmosphere in Ayodhya, Anupam Kher shared, "Before going to Lord Ram, it is very important to have the darshan of Lord Hanuman...The atmosphere in Ayodhya is so graceful. There is a slogan of Jai Sri Ram in the air everywhere. There is the presence of Ram everywhere... Diwali has come again, this is the real Diwali." Check it out below!

Later, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a delightful moment, posting a photo with veteran actor Rajinikanth. In the photo, both actors wore warm smiles, with Rajinikanth placing his hand on Anupam's shoulder. In the caption, he wrote "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar Rajinikanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! Thalaiva." Check it out below!

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Vivek Oberoi, who is also in Ayodhya for the event, shared his experience of visiting the holy city for the first time. He said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is much energy here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here, and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society..."

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, and several others have reached Ayodhya for the Pran Prathistha ceremony.

The historic ritual will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and other distinguished guests.