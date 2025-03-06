Popular Indian artists, sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have announced the release of their Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ on March 10, 2025.

The album will offer the coming together of classical and folk traditions, featuring an extraordinary collaboration with Padma Shri recipient and renowned folk virtuoso Malini Awasthi, affectionately known as the folk queen of India.

What we know about the new Holi album

Colors And Celebrations will present five expansive, intricately composed pieces that capture the multifaceted spirit of Holi: ‘Holi Hues (Hori Re Rasiya)’, an exuberant celebration of spring's arrival; ‘Divine Celebration (Hori Khele Raghuveera)’, a devotional piece honoring Lord Krishna's legendary Holi festivities; ‘Spirited Splashes (Rang Darungi)’, a playful, rhythmically complex composition; ‘Crimson Flush (Sakhi Solah Hazaar)’, a contemplative exploration of colour symbolism; and ‘Colours of Love (Rasiya Ko Naar)’, a romantic interpretation of Holi's emotional resonance.

On the album, Amaan Ali Bangash said, "This album represents our artistic interpretation of Holi's profound cultural significance, beyond the surface revelry to explore its deeper spiritual dimensions. Each composition deliberately weaves multiple thematic elements—from the triumph of good over evil to the celebration of divine love between Radha and Krishna, to the universal joy of renewal that comes with spring's arrival."



Ayaan Ali Bangash elaborates, "Our approach was to create a complete sensory experience through sound. The interplay between sarod and voice mirrors the interaction between colour and canvas during Holi celebrations."



Malini Awasthi, whose illustrious career spans over three decades preserving and elevating the folk traditions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reflects on the collaboration, "Working with Amaan and Ayaan has been a profound artistic dialogue that transcends conventional genre boundaries. What emerges is neither purely classical nor folk, but rather a new musical language that honours both traditions of Awadh Brij and Banaras while creating something entirely distinctive.”

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash represent the seventh generation of the revered Senia Bangash lineage established by their legendary father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. This release follows their critically acclaimed collaborative projects including ‘Sand And Foam: Music Inspired by Kahlil Gibran’ (2023), their pioneering work with Grammy-nominated vocalist Krishna Das on ‘Peace Mantra: Loka Samastha’ (2022), which bridged Hindu and Sufi devotional traditions; and their groundbreaking experimental album ‘Amalgam’ (2023) with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Bangash brothers to go on tour soon

The album release anticipates the Bangash brothers' highly anticipated summer 2025 international tour, which includes a residency at London's prestigious Wigmore Hall. The July 12th performances will feature a morning collaboration with acclaimed British violinist Jennifer Pike exploring the intersection of Western classical and North Indian musical traditions, followed by an evening concert featuring their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, in a rare family performance showcasing three generations of sarod mastery.

They will continue touring at Salzburg Festival, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Esplanade in Singapore.