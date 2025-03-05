Indian singer Shaan needs no introduction. From doing playback singing for some of the biggest stars to belting out one romantic hit after another and now venturing into independent songs, Shaan opens up about his latest single track “Tera Ho Raha”, how it captures the magic of first love and how he stays relevant in the ever-changing music landscape.

Here are the edited excerpts of the chat:

Q: Your latest single “Tera Ho Raha” captures the magic of first love. What inspired you to create this song?

A: "Tera Ho Raha", as you rightly mentioned, is a song about realising the feeling of falling in love. I am aware that many songs have been made about this emotion, but I was particularly enamored by the lines written by Rajesh Manthan:

“Jaise hi subah uthte, leta hu main hothon se naam tera…

Meri zubaan pe din bhar, reh jata hai meetha sa ik zaika.”

It is a very fresh take on that “falling in love” feeling, and I wanted to design a song in a minimalist indie-vibe that has its own charm.

New song takes reference from personal life

Q: Is the song rooted in personal experience?

A: Most love stories start from friendship and then progress to a point where they evolve into something more special. My love story is much like that, and that phase—where you contemplate how and when to take that leap—is always fresh in our minds and close to our hearts, no matter how many years pass by.

Q: The song beautifully portrays the transition from friendship to love. What do you think makes this transition so special?

A: While the song says “Tera ho raha” and not “ho gaya,” the video needed to capture a slice-of-life story that reflects that present continuous moment, very simply, as it happens in life. There is no grand location or dramatic professing of love—just a couple with a boy/girl next-door vibe. I believe the video captured the essence of the storytelling perfectly.

Q: “Tera Ho Raha” is your latest release under your independent label, Shaan Music Label. What motivated you to start your own label, and how do you see it evolving in the future?

A: Shaan Music is a passion project—it is not a business. I am not focused solely on profitability, but I always look forward to every release, hoping that listeners enjoy the song, that it keeps our connection alive, and ideally reaches a younger audience. In the future, I would love to introduce and encourage fresh talent on my label.

Staying relevant

Q: Your music has always been known for its ability to connect with listeners of all age groups. What do you think is the secret to creating music that resonates with such a wide audience?

A: I do not consider myself highly qualified as a singer or musician, nor do I try to over-intellectualise my music. I am particular that my songs remain original and carry a fresh appeal. Beyond that, I simply go with what makes me happy. While I do not know if my music resonates with a wider audience, I would love it if it did.

Q: You’ve had an illustrious career spanning several decades. How do you stay relevant and connected with your audience in the ever-changing music landscape?

A: It is in my nature not to dwell on my past achievements; I am always excited by the present moment. That is perhaps why I remain relevant, not only professionally but also as an individual.