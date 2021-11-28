Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt birthday note for her 'melon' Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt is celebrating her birthday today.



Marking the special day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture along with a heartfelt message.

Sharing a monochrome picture with Shaheen, the actress wrote, ''Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!''

''I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weather not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon.”



Take a look:

Both the sisters never shy away from expressing their love for each other.



Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor have also shared a throwback photo on her Instagram stories. Calling her the birthday queen, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Ajay Devgn, ‘Darlings' and ‘RRR'.