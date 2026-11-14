/Actress Kashika Kapoor on 18M followers and casting couch: 'Don’t want to be remembered only for my digital presence'

Actress Kashika Kapoor is a budding star who stepped into the industry at a young age and is still finding her way. While acting is where she still wants to achieve a lot and continue to work pan-India, be it Hindi, Telugu or Malayalam cinema, she is choosing roles that challenge her rather than simply cashing in on her popularity. After making her mark with music videos, she still has a lot to achieve as an actor. But on the influencer side, she already has a huge following of 18 million, a number that many established actors would envy.

In an exclusive chat with WION, Kapoor opens up about her projects, working with Neil Nitin Mukesh, calling it a lovely and good learning experience. She also spoke about self-respect being non-negotiable, adding that staying silent doesn’t necessarily protect you or others.

WION: What can you tell us about your role in CASTE? What attracted you to this film?

Kashika Kapoor: CASTE is particularly exciting for me because Gayatri is probably one of the most layered characters I’ve explored so far. She has several shades to her personality, and the role demands a lot of versatility as an actor. Portraying these contrasting emotions, from intense and powerful moments to vulnerability and love, was quite challenging and exciting. I got to explore a completely different side of my acting, and that’s what made this project special for me. I can’t wait for audiences to witness Gayatri!

WION: You have also worked in Malayalam cinema. How was that experience different from Hindi and Telugu films?

Kashika Kapoor: Every industry has its own identity, storytelling sensibilities and working culture. Hindi cinema has its own diversity, Telugu cinema has a wonderful sense of grandeur and emotional storytelling, while Malayalam cinema has a very distinct approach to character development and realistic performances. Working across these industries has helped me become more adaptable as an actor. Each experience has taught me something different, and that’s what makes exploring different film industries so exciting.

WION: How do you prepare when you have to perform in a new language like Malayalam? Do you learn your lines phonetically or understand the meaning first?

Kashika Kapoor: For me, understanding the meaning comes first. I don’t believe in simply memorising sounds without understanding what I’m saying. Once I understand the emotion, context and intention behind a dialogue, I work on the pronunciation, phonetics and delivery. I spend time rehearsing because I want the performance to feel natural rather than rehearsed. Language should never become a barrier to emotion. Ultimately, the audience should connect with what you’re conveying.

WION: Social media fame is instant, but acting is a long game. How do you balance both? You have a massive following of 18 million.

Kashika Kapoor: I’ve always believed that popularity and credibility are two different things. Having 18 million people follow your journey is a huge responsibility, and I’m genuinely grateful for that love. But I also understand that social media attention can be temporary, whereas your work as an actor is what builds your legacy. I don’t want to be remembered only for my digital presence. I want people to remember my performances, my films and the characters I’ve brought to life. For me, social media is a platform, but cinema is the craft I want to keep growing in.

WION: As a young actor, how do you choose your scripts? What matters more to you?

Kashika Kapoor: For me, it’s a combination of the story, the character and the people I’m working with. I look for scripts that challenge me and give me an opportunity to explore something new. I don’t necessarily want to keep playing versions of myself. I’d rather take on something unfamiliar that pushes me as an actor. The director’s vision and the overall credibility of the project matter too. I believe every film should add something to your journey, whether it’s experience, learning or growth.

WION: Every newcomer talks about struggle. What was the toughest phase for you in your early days?

Kashika Kapoor: I think one of the toughest things is learning to deal with uncertainty. When you’re starting out, you have ambition, dreams and so much enthusiasm, but the industry doesn’t necessarily work according to your timeline. There are rejections, waiting periods and moments when you question yourself. I’ve also realised that talent alone isn’t always enough; you need resilience, awareness and the ability to stand up for yourself. I’ve always believed in working hard and never taking opportunities for granted. The important thing is to keep showing up and not allow temporary setbacks to define your journey.

WION: You have bravely spoken about facing the casting couch in your journey. What gave you the courage to speak about it?