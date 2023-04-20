Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi High Court against fake reporting on her health

In what can rightly be called the most bizarre news of the day, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news of her health and life in general. A minor, the 11-year-old has sought an injunction against such media reporting. The hearing of this case will take place on April 20.

This is not the first time that Aaradhya has been targeted by online trolls. In one interview, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about being perturbed by the constant attention and negative reporting that his daughter is subjected to, courtesy of her famous parents. Back then, he had said that he will not tolerate hate comments against his daughter and that if anything needs to be said to him, these trolls should keep his daughter out of the equation.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya Bachchan has been quite a public figure with her constant appearances. Most recently, she was spotted with mom Aishwarya at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. She also travels with Aishwarya on her international projects.

Aaradhya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was recently in the news as he spoke about being curious about Artificial Intelligence. Taking to his blog, the actor said that he wishes to use ChatGPT for writing his daily blog. Read Amitabh Bachchan thinks AI will soon eradicate humans

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.