Amitabh Bachchan thinks AI will soon eradicate humans; wants ChatGPT to write his blog on another note

Trust Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan to be adept with technology. With Artificial Intelligence now being used to enhance our work, the actor reveals he wants to use the AI tool– ChatGPT app – to write his daily blog. Amitabh maintains a blog that he writes daily and shares with fans his thoughts for the day. From his health update to film shoots and what he thinks of anything substantial that has taken place in the world, Amitabh Bachchan likes to express his thoughts with his fans. Now, he wants ChatGPT to write for him!

In his blog, Amitabh shared a few pictures that he received from a fan who had created those with the help of an AI tool. The actor wrote, “AI .. commandeth the World and as does the ChatGPT app ., that, as we all know is the instrument that shall eradicate the human soon enough. I wanted ChatGPT to write my DAY for me … but then that would be without heart and soul .. but someday I shall make an effort .. for .. an effort has been made by Ef Bushra on imagery, feeding the app., and getting results .. like these (followed by a few AI-generated pictures of Amitabh)… astonishing is it not .."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has stayed away from films ever since he injured himself while shooting for Project K in Hyderabad. He was shooting for Nag Ashwin’s film. He wrote, "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Canceled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, and flown back home.” The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Project K will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Amitabh was most recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai which also starred Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa. In his lineup of films, he has courtroom drama Section 84, and Vikas Bahl's Ganapath which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

