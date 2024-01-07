38th Golden Disc Awards winners list: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more

The 38th Golden Disc Awards, held at Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, was hosted by South Korean singer Sung Si-kyung and popular boy band Astro star Cha Eun-woo. The awards ceremony showcased the pinnacle of K-pop talent with several electrifying performances captivating audiences throughout the Friday night extravaganza.

Several K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans graced the stage with their enthralling acts, adding to the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.

Last December, the awards show committee unveiled the nominees for this grand event. Among the highly anticipated categories, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin vied for the title of Best Digital Song. Ultimately, it was Jungkook who emerged victorious, claiming the accolade for his latest single, marking another milestone in the band's illustrious career.

The night witnessed several standout winners, including NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN, who took home prestigious awards, cementing their positions in the K-pop realm. Additionally, newcomers FIFTY FIFTY and ZEROBASEONE were awarded for their explosive debut.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Album of the Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans

Best Album (Bonsang): aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, ZEROBASEONE

Best Digital Song (Bonsang): (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Parc Jae Jung, SEVENTEEN, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, STAYC

Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids

Indonesia Fans Choice: TXT

Rookie Artist: FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE

Next Generation: BOYNEXTDOOR

Bugs Favorite Golden Disc Most Popular Artist: Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Lim Young Woong