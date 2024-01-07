38th Golden Disc Awards winners list: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more
Story highlights
SEVENTEEN won the Album of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) for their record-breaking mini album FML while NewJeans won the Digital Song of the Year Daesang for their smash hit Ditto at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.
SEVENTEEN won the Album of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) for their record-breaking mini album FML while NewJeans won the Digital Song of the Year Daesang for their smash hit Ditto at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.
The 38th Golden Disc Awards, held at Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, was hosted by South Korean singer Sung Si-kyung and popular boy band Astro star Cha Eun-woo. The awards ceremony showcased the pinnacle of K-pop talent with several electrifying performances captivating audiences throughout the Friday night extravaganza.
Several K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans graced the stage with their enthralling acts, adding to the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.
Last December, the awards show committee unveiled the nominees for this grand event. Among the highly anticipated categories, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin vied for the title of Best Digital Song. Ultimately, it was Jungkook who emerged victorious, claiming the accolade for his latest single, marking another milestone in the band's illustrious career.
trending now
The night witnessed several standout winners, including NewJeans, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN, who took home prestigious awards, cementing their positions in the K-pop realm. Additionally, newcomers FIFTY FIFTY and ZEROBASEONE were awarded for their explosive debut.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Album of the Year (Daesang): SEVENTEEN
Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans
Best Album (Bonsang): aespa, ENHYPEN, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, ZEROBASEONE
Best Digital Song (Bonsang): (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Parc Jae Jung, SEVENTEEN, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, STAYC
Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids
Also read: Creative Arts Emmys Day 1 winners list: Judith Light, Sam Richardson, Ed Sheeran and more
Indonesia Fans Choice: TXT
Rookie Artist: FIFTY FIFTY, ZEROBASEONE
Next Generation: BOYNEXTDOOR
Bugs Favorite Golden Disc Most Popular Artist: Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Lim Young Woong
Best Producer: Min Hee Jin