12 years of Ranveer Singh: Qualities that make the actor a man with a golden heart

Ranveer Singh has completed 12 glorious years in the film industry. The 37-year-old actor made his debut in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Bharaat' co-starring Anushka Sharma. And now 12 years down, Ranveer has made an irreplaceable place in the film industry and the hearts of his millions of fans.



Not just for his acting, Ranveer is also known for his kind nature, his out-of-the-box fashion sense, and the way he adores his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone always made us say aww.



Marking the special occasion, here's a look at all the special qualities Singh possesses: From being the most humble celebrity to the doting husband-



Take a look:



One of the most humble celebrities out there



Ranveer Singh is loved for his humility and graceful conduct. While attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this year, Ranveer was told by former F1 driver and journalist Martin Brundle that he ‘momentarily forgot’ who Ranveer was. "I have momentarily forgotten who you are, can you tell me please?" Martin Brundle said. To this, Ranveer calmly replied, "I’m a Bollywood actor, sir, I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer." Ranveer’s humble response instantly won hearts on the internet. Fans praised him for his genuineness and lack of starry airs.



A director’s actor

Ranveer has always credited his directors for shaping his cinematic journey. In interviews, he gushes about the visionary filmmakers he has worked with throughout his career, from masters like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty to talented first-timers. Recently, while praising Ranveer, Rohit Shetty said, "He is very hardworking. For this song (‘Current Laga Re’) he has rehearsed for ten days. If you see Simmba or if you see Cirkus now, what makes the difference in my film is his energy, from all other films that I have done till now. 'Simmba' is very special for me, 'Cirkus' will also be very special where comedy is concerned and the credit goes to Ranveer for that."

Loves and respects his co-stars



A thorough gentleman, Pan-Indian icon Ranveer Singh is kind and respectful to all his fellow actors. At the trailer launch of Cirkus, for instance, Ranveer did not take a solo entrance and brought all his co-stars on the red carpet. He also led them by hand and welcomed them on stage. Actor Siddharth Jadhav later praised Ranveer’s professionalism by saying, "I’ll never forget how he greeted me and took selfies with me when we travelled together to Hyderabad. We have a special relationship."



Deepika Padukone, while talking about their electrifying chemistry in ‘Current Laga Re’, also credited the trust and connection she shares with Ranveer on screen. "I’ve been very fortunate to have someone like Ranveer who is so trusting, which is not the case when you find actors who are always trying to overshadow you," Deepika said. "We had that trust in our previous films but you can see that in the song as well. We are not trying to one-up each other or be better than each other. It’s about the two of us enjoying ourselves and that’s what you see on screen."

A committed craftsman



Once he picks a role, Superstar Ranveer Singh surrenders completely to his craft. He spends weeks researching and getting into the mind of his characters as he did during Padmaavat. Given his vast array of roles, Ranveer has to undergo intense mental and physical transformations. He routinely surprises his fans with his versatility and range. Cirkus features Ranveer in his first-ever double role and we cannot wait to see what he has done with the parts!



A doting husband

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest cheerleaders of his wife Deepika Padukone. The couple shares a close bond and always backs each other up in life and work. Speaking at the launch of their new song 'Current Laga Re' from Cirkus, Ranveer could not stop gushing about Deepika when he said, "She is very much the Queen of Entertainment. I think 15 years of a glorious career, having showcased an immense amount of versatility across genres giving such special films, special characters and special performances... So the tagline is very apt the queen of entertainment and the queen of my life also."