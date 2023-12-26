Kanye West aka Ye apologises to Jews for his antisemitic rants: 'I deeply regret'

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West has apologised to the Jewish community for a series of antisemitic remarks he made in 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, the controversial artist issued an apology in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," said West in the written apology.

Last year in December, during a conversation with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, West asked the Jewish people to "forgive Hitler" and to "let it go".

"Jewish people - forgive Hitler today," he said. "Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people."

Kanye also claimed that the Jews gave Hitler a bad reputation because he was "kicking them out of the country".

"The Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That's eugenics. That's genocide. That's a holocaust that we're dealing with right now," the rapper said.

Before that, on X (formerly known as Twitter), he launched another attack on Jewish people by writing: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

West also posted a screenshot of a conversation with rapper Diddy, in which he wrote: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

Despite his musical genius, West has constantly been in controversies for his unhinged statements. When not demonising the Jews, West has been seen picking up fights with his former wife Kim Kardashian as well as Adidas for the sale of his trademark Yeezy shoes.