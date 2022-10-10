Please stop! Celebrities slam Kanye West over his anti-Semitic post

After a few months of silence, Kanye West is back with his controversial activities and remarks. West become the talk of the whole world after he wore a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt at Paris Fashion week, and on Sunday from nowhere, the rapper targeted the Jewish community as he wrote on Twitter that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”, which violated the platform's policies.



“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” tweeted West.



As a result of his remarks, Twitter was quick to lock his account. “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” said a Twitter spokesperson. His Instagram account has also been locked.



Now, after his new Tweet went viral, many celebrities lashed out at the rapper.

Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis also condemned West's tweet and wrote, "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."



Author Meghan McCain also lashed out at Kanye West by writing, ''I have zero tolerance for this shit. Zero.''

Sharing a screenshot of West tweet, she wrote in the caption, “A reminder – antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades. Antisemitic language, rhetoric and statements have become commonplace in American media, politics and pop culture. It is now normal to hear casual antisemitic comments from sitting members of congress, media hosts, pop culture figures etc. – it is a cancer and it is everywhere. It is an existential threat to American life and our Jewish friends and family both in our country and outside of it. I have zero tolerance for this s–t. Zero.''



Meghan continued, “This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash. Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention. It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago.”

American author Rob Reiner tweeted, “Kanye West is a mentally ill anti-semite. Tommy Tuberville is a racist. Herschel Walker is a moronic liar. Donald Trump is a Fascist Criminal. Welcome to today’s Republican Party.''

Sarah Silverman tweeted, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”