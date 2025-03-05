As KL Rahul charged down the wicket and hit Australia’s Glenn Maxwell for a six over long-on, there was an eruption of joy in the Indian dressing room.

Advertisment

From Virat Kohli’s animated celebration to Rahul exulting in jubilation, a feeling of glee and happiness surrounded the Dubai stadium.

Yes, India beat Australia—this time in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team showed remarkable dominance, securing a spot in the final. But let’s be honest: Can this win be equal to or greater to what India faced on November 19, 2023, in the ODI World Cup final? The answer—one can never know.

The 2023 ODI World Cup final was not just a match; it was a historic moment. Approximately 1,20,000 fans thronged the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, expecting a fairytale ending. India had cruised through the tournament with an unbeaten run. Everything seemed set for a dream finish. But then came Australia—relentless, unshaken, and as dominant as ever on the biggest stage.

Advertisment

Also Read: India skipper Rohit creates history, becomes first captain in the world cricket to...

That Australian side was a team full of proven match-winners—Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Glenn Maxwell, and Steve Smith. A side that knew how to handle pressure, a side that had been there before, winning titles for fun. And in that final, Travis Head delivered a masterclass, crushing India’s hopes with a century that silenced a sea of blue. The pain of that loss was immeasurable, and the scars still remain.

Now, fast forward to March 4, 2025. India beat Australia, but was this really the Australia we feared?

Advertisment

Come to think about it, this wasn’t the same Australian team that broke a billion hearts in 2023. This was a second-string side—a team where only two players, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, had played over 150 ODIs. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood—players who defined Australia’s ruthless bowling attack—were nowhere to be seen. Marcus Stoinis had retired just before the tournament, further weakening their all-round depth.

Instead, Australia fielded a side with inexperienced players like Cooper and Tanveer Sangha, who had barely played ODIs at the highest level. The bowling attack lacked firepower, missing the venom that Hazelwood, Starc and Cummins brought. And yet, despite being vastly underpowered, Australia still put up a fight.

This semi-final was supposed to be a one-sided affair. India, with its world-class line-up, should have steamrolled this young Australian side. But the fact that Australia dragged the match into the second-last over despite missing half of their key players speaks volumes about their never-give-up attitude.

It was a win, but was it truly satisfying? Was it as defining as a World Cup final? No. Because deep down, every Indian fan knows that the Australia we conquered on March 4, 2025, was not the same Australia that crushed our dreams on November 19, 2023. That loss in the World Cup final was a heartbreak that can never be erased.

Yes, beating Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final is a great achievement. But let’s not pretend it washes away the pain of Ahmedabad. Some wounds take longer time to heal.

Now, with Australia out of the tournament, can India bury the ghost of Ahmedabad 2023 and go on to lift the coveted trophy. We will have to wait till Sunday, March 9.