India skipper Rohit Sharma has become the first captain in the world to reach the finals of all the ICC tournaments. He achieved the milestone after India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Mar 4 in Dubai.

Advertisment

Before this, Rohit had led India to 2023 ODI world Cup Final, 2024 T20 World Cup Final and 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final as well. As for the wins, India won the 2024 T20 WC under Rohit while losing the other finals, both to Australia.

Also Read - 'I won't lie': India batter KL Rahul opens up on batting up and down the order in ODIs

India will now face the winner of New Zealand vs South Africa from the second semi-final in Champions Trophy title showdown on Mar 9 in Dubai.

Advertisment

Batter with most sixes in ICC ODI tournaments

Rohit also became the batter with most sixes in ICC ODI tournaments during his innings of 28 against Australia. Rohit now has 65 sixes in 42 World Cup and Champions Trophy games, one more than former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's 64 in 52 games.

Rohit reached the milestone with a six off Nathan Ellis in the second over as India chased 265 for a place in the final. The batter was eventually dismissed on a team score of 43 in the eighth over of the chase. Here's the list of batters with the most sixes in ICC ODI tournaments:

Advertisment

Rohit Sharma (India) 65 sixes in 42 games

Chris Gayle (West Indies) 64 sixes in 52 games

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) 49 sixes in 35 games

David Miller (South Africa) 45 sixes in 33 games

Sourav Ganguly (India) 42 sixes in 34 games

Apart from that, Rohit and Shubman Gill also reached the 2000-run mark in the 30-run partnership during the chase against Australia. They reached the milestone in 33 innings—the third fastest overall in the world behind Babar Azam & Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) and Hashim Amla & AB de Villiers (South Africa), both 27 innings.